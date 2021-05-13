Burnley v Leeds United LIVE

Jack Harrison of Leeds United battles for possession with Matthew Lowton of Burnley during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Burnley at Elland Road on December 27, 2020 in Leeds, England.

The Clarets, who ensured they'll be playing top flight football for a sixth successive season when beating Fulham, will be looking to avenge their narrow loss at Elland Road back in December.

Patrick Bamford, who spent time on loan at Burnley during 2017-18, netted the only goal of the game from the spot in the fifth minute after referee Robert Jones ruled that Nick Pope had upended the striker.

Sean Dyche's side are without a win in nine games in all competitions on home soil while their opponents have won two of their last three on the road - including against champions Manchester City at the Etihad.