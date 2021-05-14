Line-up: Burnley v Leeds United combined XI

It will be the first time that the two sides have met at Turf Moor in the top flight since September 1975.

The visitors won 1-0 on that occasion with Trevor Cherry scoring the winning goal midway through the first half.

The Whites won by the same scoreline at Elland Road earlier this term when Patrick Bamford, who was on loan with the Clarets three seasons ago, netted the decisive goal from the spot.

Burnley have won the last three league meetings at Turf Moor - with the first of those coming in Sean Dyche's second game in charge.

The hosts are without a win in nine games on their own patch in all competitions while Marcelo Bielsa's side have won two of their last three on the road, including against champions Manchester City.

Ahead of the match we've compared the two squads and drawn up a combined XI, according to WhoScored's ratings this season.

Here's how the team would line up in a 4-4-2 formation.

1. Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier (6.88) Illan Meslier of Leeds United reacts during the Premier League match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on March 19, 2021 in London, England. Photo: Justin Setterfield

2. Right back: Luke Ayling (6.92) Luke Ayling of Leeds United is challenged by James Milner of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Liverpool at Elland Road on April 19, 2021 in Leeds, England. Photo: Clive Brunskill

3. Left back: Charlie Taylor (6.69) West Bromwich Albion's English midfielder Conor Gallagher (L) vies with Burnley's English defender Charlie Taylor (R) during the English Premier League football match at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on February 20, 2021. Photo: Gareth Copley

4. Centre back: James Tarkowski (7.08) James Tarkowski of Burnley gets away from Josh Maja of Fulham during the Premier League match between Burnley and Fulham at Turf Moor on February 17, 2021 in Burnley, England. Photo: Lindsey Parnaby