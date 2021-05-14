Line-up: Burnley v Leeds United combined XI
Burnley and Leeds United go head-to-head in a cross-Pennine Premier League derby this weekend.
It will be the first time that the two sides have met at Turf Moor in the top flight since September 1975.
The visitors won 1-0 on that occasion with Trevor Cherry scoring the winning goal midway through the first half.
The Whites won by the same scoreline at Elland Road earlier this term when Patrick Bamford, who was on loan with the Clarets three seasons ago, netted the decisive goal from the spot.
Burnley have won the last three league meetings at Turf Moor - with the first of those coming in Sean Dyche's second game in charge.
The hosts are without a win in nine games on their own patch in all competitions while Marcelo Bielsa's side have won two of their last three on the road, including against champions Manchester City.
Ahead of the match we've compared the two squads and drawn up a combined XI, according to WhoScored's ratings this season.
Here's how the team would line up in a 4-4-2 formation.