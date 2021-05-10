"If I wrote a book you'd probably find it in the fiction section." - Burnley boss Sean Dyche on his most challenging season in management!

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley reacts during the Premier League match between Fulham and Burnley at Craven Cottage on May 10, 2021 in London, England.

Those were the words of Sean Dyche after the Clarets rubber-stamped their Premier League status for a sixth successive season.

Burnley scored twice at Craven Cottage to keep their heads above water in the top flight while Fulham sank.

Ashley Westwood opened the scoring in the 35th minute before Chris Wood's eighth goal in as many games all-but determined the Cottagers' fate.

Scott Parker's side will be playing Championship football again next term, but Dyche came through his toughest test yet with aplomb.

"A lot of work has been put into this season," he said. "It's been my most challenging as a manager, without a doubt. I'm very pleased with that.

"There was so much going on from the last lockdown through to the sale of the club. There were a lot of challenges there. If I wrote a book you'd probably find it in the fiction section."

The Clarets were playing catch-up having collected just two points from their opening seven games after a delayed start to the campaign.

And they had to do it without a number of key personnel along the way as the club suffered an unprecedented number of injuries.

Dyche's group was seriously depleted, unaided by an almost debilitating lack of investment from the outgoing owners in the summer, but, by hook or by crook, they found a way to get over the line once more.

"The team, with the injuries, has been unbelievable," said Dyche, who watched his side play out a fourth win on the road from their last seven trips away from the Turf.

"I've never witnessed anything like that since being at this football club, or in my previous spell at Watford.

"That was a massive challenge and obviously the lack of investment from the outgoing owners, which was difficult. There have been so many different things.