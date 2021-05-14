The Clarets take on Leeds United at Turf Moor this weekend, in what should be an entertaining Saturday lunchtime contest.

In his weekly scoreline predictions column for BBC Sport, pundit Mark Lawrenson turned his attention to Burnley's clash against the Whites, and tipped the visitors to secure a narrow 2-1 win.

Justifying his prediction, the ex-Liverpool star claimed: “Burnley made sure of their safety, and relegated Fulham at the same time, with their win at Craven Cottage on Monday. I never really felt the Clarets were ever in serious danger of the drop, though.

Mark Lawrenson reveals latest Burnley prediction ahead of weekend clash

“Because they know they are staying up, Sean Dyche's side might be more open than usual here - this game has a an 'end of season' feel to it.

“Leeds will definitely go for it again though. They were very impressive in their win over Tottenham last time out, and in control for most of it.”

Meanwhile, Lawro's sparring partner for the week, Radio 1Xtra DJ Ace, also backed Leeds to win 2-1, and claimed: “Leeds have been brilliant and they are going to be a team to watch next season too.”