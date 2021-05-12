"There's no magic wand," insists Burnley boss Sean Dyche, when questioned about the club's recruitment policy

But the Burnley boss is determined to take things to another level yet again after securing a sixth successive season in England's top flight.

Since winning a couple of promotions from the Championship, the Clarets have consistently defied the odds to mark a number of milestones.

The 2016-17 term was the club's first survival at the highest level since the mid-70s while their finish the following season was their best since 1974.

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley reacts after the Premier League match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 03, 2021 in Burnley, England.

That brought Burnley's first voyage into Europe since the sixties when Harry Potts' side faced Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-final of the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

And then the Clarets' 54-point return over 2019-20 equalled the club's record tally in the Premier League, matching that from two seasons prior.

"It's been tough but my overriding pleasure is in a group of people that give everything," said Dyche.

"I said when I got here that there'll be a group of players who will give everything and there'll be sweat on the shirt.

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley shouts instructions during the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor on March 06, 2021 in Burnley, England.

"They have given everything, these players give a lot, they give a lot to us as a staff and they give a lot to the club and the fans.

"I'm incredibly proud of their achievement this season because it's tough when you've got two points after seven games in the Premier League.

"There was a lot of work that needed to be done to turn that around and we've done that.

"It is nice to preserve your status, particularly given the journey we have been on. To continue in the Premier League is very pleasing for me, my staff, the players, the new owners and of course the fans.

"There are three games left now, shoulders back and let's see where we can go with it."

The former Watford chief says that there have been encouraging signs during conversations with new chairman Alan Pace.

The pair have been attempting to devise a financial strategy that would free up some funds for Dyche during this summer's transfer window.

The Premier League's longest-serving manager isn't expecting the shift in spending to be a 'radical' one, but he's optimistic that there'll be a bit more flexibility in the budget.

"There is a lot of work still to be done behind the scenes, especially on the recruitment side and making sure players stay here too, that nice balance to make sure this group can move forward again and the club can move forward again," confirmed Dyche.

"Talks with the owner have been happening for a while about trying to layer up, what can we do, what can be achieved?

"I don't think there's a radical financial shift, which sometimes happens in the Premier League when vast amounts of money suddenly turn up, but I think there will be some investment.

"It's about how that will be balanced off with the challenges of keeping our squad together and building on top of that. There are still some challenges to come, but there's an open dialogue with myself and the chairman."

He added: "There's still a lot of planning to be done and a lot of conversations to be had. There are a lot of avenues to go down to look at how we can move forward as a playing staff, keep the right players, making sure they're settled here.

"It's an ongoing situation, it always has been. There's an open dialogue with Alan Pace and all the guys here so it's about seeing where we can take it, what can we do, what can be achieved financially.