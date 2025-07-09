Scott Parker the 'biggest influence' in Burnley's eye-catching £7.75m signing

One of Burnley's summer signings has given an insight into Scott Parker's influence on his move to Turf Moor.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker has been described as ‘the biggest influence’ in a deal for one of Burnley’s main summer signings.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea midfielder enjoyed an overwhelmingly successful first season in charge at Turf Moor as he helped the Clarets bounce back from relegation into the Championship by guiding them back into the Premier League at the first attempt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The momentum built up by their successful push for promotion has continued into the summer transfer window as loan signings Zian Flemming, Bashir Humphreys, Marcus Edwards and Jaidon Anthony have all become permanent members of Parker’s squad ahead of the return to the top flight. Further new faces have arrived in the form of Ipswich Town defender Axel Tuanzebe, Karlsruhe goalkeeper Max Weiss and Lazio forward Luom Tchaouna and a shock deal for Manchester City defender Kyle Walker was completed on Friday.

Following weeks of speculation, Parker also sealed a move for Feyenoord and Netherlands full-back Quilindschy Hartman after a fee of around £7.75 million was agreed with the Eredivisie giants. Hartman brings experience of featuring in the Europa League and Champions League during his time with Feyenoord and he revealed his move to Burnley has given him a similar feeling to competing at European football’s top table.

He told Clarets+: “I’m really excited. I have a little bit of the same feeling that I had when I first played for the national team and the first time in the Champions League, that’s a little bit of the feeling I have right now. It’s a kind of hunger and excitement that’s going through my body right now.”

“He (Parker) is possibly the biggest influence for me coming here. He made it very clear how he was thinking about me as a player and also the team. Of course there are going to be challenges next season but he gave me the feeling this will be the right place for me. I had a good feeling with him and I can’t wait to get started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proud

Quilindschy Hartman has already been capped four times by the Dutch national team (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The left-back also paid tribute to his family for the role they have played throughout a career that has brought silverware in the form of the Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup (the Dutch FA Cup). Hartman has also made four senior appearances for the Netherlands after earning caps against France, Greece, Republic of Ireland and Gibraltar over the last two years - and he believes it was only possible because of the backing he has received from his family.

“I’m really proud and happy that my family are here, because without them it would be impossible to come to a point where you can make a transfer to a Premier League club. I’m really proud of myself as well, but especially proud of my family.”

Your next Burnley read: Burnley-linked Napoli midfielder poised for transfer move to Turkey instead - reports