'That's not normal': New Burnley goalkeeper Max Weiss discusses record-breaking defence
The Clarets shattered all sorts of numbers last season on their way to winning automatic promotion from the Championship, finishing second behind Leeds United on 100 points.
Scott Parker’s men equalled the English record for the number of clean sheets in a season with 30, while they conceded a frankly ridiculous 16 goals in 46 league games.
At one stage of the season, the Clarets even managed to keep 12 consecutive clean sheets. It meant that Parker’s side went 1,132 minutes without conceding in the Championship, which converts to almost 19 hours’ worth of football.
As a goalkeeper, Weiss knows records like that don’t just happen by coincidence.
“I’m really impressed, that’s not normal. It’s an amazing record,” he told Clarets+.
"The biggest streak [without conceding] was 12 games in a row, I don’t know if there ever was a streak like this before! It’s an amazing record.
“I think I can learn from anybody, I think we will have a good chemistry and work good together. The goal is to concede as few goals as possible in the Premier League next season.
“The goalkeepers especially are a team within a team, so if you have a good chemistry it’s helping everybody to learn from one another, which is the best part.”
Former Karlsruher SC stopper Weiss is initially expected to provide competition for James Trafford, although Burnley’s current number one continues to be strongly linked with a move to Newcastle United.
The Clarets also have Vaclav Hladky and Etienne Green on their books.