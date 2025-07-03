Tottenham Hotspur to reinstate iconic landmark outside stadium in time for Burnley opener

Tottenham Hotspur are to reinstate the iconic gates that previously stood outside their old White Hart Lane home in time for their season opener against Burnley.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has stated he is “extremely proud” that the so-called ‘Bill Nicholson gates’ will be returning to the club’s new ground this summer.

A key feature of Tottenham's former home, the gates were removed in August 2015 in order to carefully store and preserve them to avoid any damage during the new stadium construction.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium opened its doors for the first time in 2019 but the gates never returned, instead remaining in storage. However, that is now due to change.

“We have taken our time in finding the most appropriate location to reinstate the gates within the new stadium environs – mindful of the significant levels of construction and change the area has seen over the past decade,” Spurs said in a statement.

“Working in close consultation with our Fan Advisory Board (FAB), we have identified a location – within PAXTON17, between the Ticket Office and historic buildings at the north of the stadium – at which the gates will be reinstated.

“Enabling works have now commenced with a view to the gates being in position ahead of our first home Premier League match of the season against Burnley on Saturday, August 16.”

Burnley kick off the 2025/26 Premier League season with a trip to Spurs (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The black and gold wrought iron gates became synonymous with Nicholson following a famous photograph taken by Peter Robinson in the 1970s.

Spurs added: “Bill himself first stepped through those gates as a young player in 1936 when he arrived for a trial, going on to be a key player in Arthur Rowe’s trailblazing 1950/51 League title-winning side before himself becoming the club’s most decorated manager, achieving a League and FA Cup Double in 1961 and our first ever European triumph two years later – the start of what became a trophy-laden era in N17.

"Generations of fans, players and staff followed in Bill’s footsteps through the gates on the way to White Hart Lane and we recognise their significant cultural and historic value.

"The gates will provide a fantastic photo opportunity for fans on matchdays and a key point of local interest – forming part of our Heritage Tour that offers fans and visitors an in-depth journey through the club and the area’s storied past, architectural gems and the remarkable individuals who have shaped its legacy.”

