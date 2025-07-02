'Looks clean', 'best in a long time', 'not overly exciting': How Burnley's new home kit has gone down with fans

While you can’t please everybody, Burnley’s new home kit appears to have gone down well with supporters.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This morning was the big reveal of the new 2025/26 Premier League kit, which is said to be inspired by nearby Pendle Hill.

According to an official release, the new jersey celebrates Burnley’s home and the “beauty of Lancashire”, with the print inspired by the contour lines of the hills surrounding the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adult shirts remain at £60, while shorts are priced at £28 and socks at £15.

The new home kit, which doesn’t feature blue sleeves for the first time since 2016/17, is now on sale both online and in the club shop.

“The club are delighted to reveal the 2025/26 home kit, with this season’s design taking inspiration from the rugged landscape that surrounds Burnley,” the Clarets said in a statement.

“The print has been inspired by mapping and the contour lines of the surrounding hills, including Pendle Hill, repeated inwards to give a unique topographical pattern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new home shirt is said to be inspired by the landscape surrounding Burnley. Picture: Burnley FC

“With an exciting Premier League campaign ahead, our 2025/26 home kit celebrates our home and the beauty of Lancashire.”

But what do Burnley fans make of the new home kit? Here’s some of the comments reacting to the big reveal:

Jamie Box: I actually really like it

NeilT: Decent. Better than I expected

Anthony Heys: Looks clean tbh

Andrew Dunville: Not overly exciting is it being honest

Tom Lawton: Sponsor is meh but better in this colour. Don’t mind it

William: Never liked the betting sponsor but I like it this year. Colours go with the top. Love the design and the lines. For the people moaning about the price, this is the 2nd cheapest top in the Prem…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Ingle: Best kit in a long time in my opinion. I never buy them but might have to get this one

Riho: It’s a very nice shirt in the end. Think it’ll grow on many

ParkersCardigan: I love it. Different design. Like the topography pattern, cool idea. Love the colour Glad the yellow has gone from the 96. Looks smart, best in a few years imo. Good start to kit season

John Armstrong: Looks fine by me

Rachel Helen: Bring back the original badge it should stand out not blend into the background it looks more of a training top

Richard Hardcastle: It’s a football shirt and can’t please everyone

Your next Burnley FC read: Burnley's stance on Andy Diouf clarified amid reports an agreement is close