Burnley FC reveal Pendle Hill-inspired home kit - with no blue sleeves - for 2025/26 Premier League season

Burnley FC have unveiled a Pendle Hill-inspired home kit for the 2025/26 Premier League season.

According to an official release, the new jersey celebrates Burnley’s home and the “beauty of Lancashire”, with the print inspired by the contour lines of the hills surrounding the town.

Adult shirts remain at £60, while shorts are priced at £28 and socks at £15.

The new home kit, which doesn’t feature blue sleeves for the first time since 2016/17, is now on sale online both online and in the club shop.

“The club are delighted to reveal the 2025/26 home kit, with this season’s design taking inspiration from the rugged landscape that surrounds Burnley,” the Clarets said in a statement.

“The print has been inspired by mapping and the contour lines of the surrounding hills, including Pendle Hill, repeated inwards to give a unique topographical pattern.

“With an exciting Premier League campaign ahead, our 2025/26 home kit celebrates our home and the beauty of Lancashire.”

Burnley’s shirts are once again sponsored by 96.com this season despite recent negative headlines.

In May, the betting firm mysteriously shut down after white label gambling operator TGP Europe – the company behind 96.com – left the market following regulatory action.

TGP Europe surrendered its licence after being fined £3.3m for “failing to properly vet business partners and breaching anti-money laundering rules”.

However, a year is still remaining on Burnley’s deal with 96.com after announcing the firm had come on board as the club’s official front-of-shirt sponsor at the start of the 2024/25 season.