Boost for Burnley Women as FA reveal extra promotion place as part of pyramid restructure

As part of the restructure of the women’s pyramid, an extra promotion space will be available to Burnley Women next season.

Following the expansion of the Women’s Super League, next season will also see a one-off change to promotion in tiers three and four.

The Clarets currently play their football in the National League North, in the third tier of the women’s game.

In order to retain divisions of 12 teams across tiers two, three and four for the 2026/27 season, the FA have confirmed an extra tram will be promoted from tier three to the new Barclays Women’s Super League 2.

Traditionally, only the title winners from the National League North and the National League South win promotion. Burnley have come close in recent seasons, finishing second as recently as 2023/24, but have yet to lift the title.

Next season, an extra side will win promotion – with this place being decided by a play-off match between the two teams that finish second in the north and south divisions.

That means if Matt Beard’s side miss out on the title next term, they still have a chance of promotion.

FA Women’s National League Cup - Burnley vs Stoke City - 14/12/2024

This is timely news for the women’s side, who have recently turned full-time professional. Beard, meanwhile, has come on board as their new manager as the permanent successor to Rebecca Sawiuk.

The 47-year-old is a highly distinguished coach in the women’s game, having previously won the WSL twice with Liverpool.

The new season begins on Sunday, August 17 and will run until Sunday, April 26. The play-off finals will take place in May. The full fixture list will be released on Tuesday, July 15.

There will also be a change of format to next season’s Women’s League Cup, with the introduction of a group stage.

Teams will initially be drawn into 22 groups of four teams, from which the 22 group winners and 10 best runners-up will advance to the cup knockout stages.

The other 12 runners-up and 20 best third-placed teams will advance to the plate knockout stages. From there, both the cup and the plate will hold four knockout rounds before the final.

