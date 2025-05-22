Burnley Women to turn full-time professional and offer to fill Blackburn Rovers void in Women's Super League 2

Burnley Football Club has announced its women’s side will turn full-time professional from the start of next season.

In a statement, Burnley say this is the “next stage of development” under the guidance of ALK Capital, with chairman Alan Pace “committed to supporting the acceleration and growth of women’s football”.

Not only that, the Clarets have also expressed an interest in filling the void left by Blackburn Rovers in Women’s Super League 2 after their decision to withdraw earlier this week.

Pace said: “This is an exciting next step in the journey of our women’s team and we’re delighted to be able to make this announcement after so much planning and hard work.

“They have come a long way since being integrated into the club’s operation in 2021 and it’s important that we now provide the resources required to go full-time and give those involved the opportunity to progress to the next level.

“We see both the men’s and women’s teams as being important now and forever and this move aims to accelerate the women further along their development timeline.”

Last season the women’s team, who play in the third tier, operated as a ‘hybrid’ model, with some players being full-time and others continuing to work or study alongside playing for the team.

FA Women’s National League Cup - Burnley vs Stoke City - 14/12/2024

From next season, under head of women’s football Lola Ogunbote, all players will be full-time professionals.

“I am incredibly proud of the strides we continue to make here at Burnley,” Ogunbote added.

“Our commitment to excellence drives us to pursue doing things the right way – not because we have to, but because we truly want to.

“When I first joined the club, I couldn't have imagined that we'd reach the point where our team would be transitioning into a full-time model so quickly.

“Alan played a major role in my decision to move to Burnley; he has ambitious dreams that he's dedicated to turning into reality.

“Having an owner who personally and financially invests in the growth of the game makes my job so much easier, and I'm truly grateful for his continued support.”

The women’s team finished fourth in the National League North last season, 12 points behind title winners Nottingham Forest.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, who finished in second, prompted the wrong type of headlines after the club hierarchy opted not to apply to compete in Women’s Super League 2.

The licence criteria to compete in the second tier encourages further investment and there is an expectation for clubs to build towards a professional model, but there are currently no Wolves players on full-time contracts.

As it is, only one side gets promoted from the National League North, so Wolves will remain in the third tier regardless. But players were never made aware of the club’s intentions, even when promotion was still a realistic possibility.

As for Blackburn, they were forced to withdraw from Women’s Super League 2 because the owners are unwilling to meet the league's requirements on facilities, player welfare and staffing.

In a statement posted on the club’s website, Rovers said the decision had come after a “comprehensive review of the evolving demands placed on second-tier clubs, which have become unsustainable under our current model”.

Under FA rules, they will have to re-enter the pyramid at least two tiers below.