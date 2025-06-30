Josh Brownhill update emerges following Burnley's first day of pre-season training

Burnley’s soon-to-be out-of-contract star Josh Brownhill was not present at today’s first day of pre-season training.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker’s side made their return to Gawthorpe today, eight weeks on from the final game of their promotion-winning Championship campaign.

The fitness team collected data from medical surveys before the players were put through their paces out on the grass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brownhill is not captured in any of the club’s pictures or video footage caught from the first day, and the Burnley Express understands the 29-year-old wasn’t in attendance.

Today marks the final day of his Burnley contract, meaning he will officially become a free agent as of tomorrow.

Brownhill bagged an impressive 18 goals from midfield during Burnley’s promotion from the Championship last season and has inevitably been linked with a host of suitors – including the likes of Everton, West Ham, Rangers and even sides further afield.

Burnley have offered the midfielder fresh terms, but as of yet the club captain has yet to make an announcement on his future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brownhill scored 18 goals last season to help Burnley win promotion from the Championship (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Brownhill cheekily addressed his contract situation during Burnley’s promotion parade back in May.

"That's what I am hoping for,” he said, when asked by the mayor of Burnley if he was going to sign a new deal.

"If anybody can message Alan [Pace] and get it sorted quicker rather than later, that would be better."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New signings Max Weiss, Quilindschy Hartman and Axel Tuanzebe also got to meet their teammates for the first time.

The Clarets will spend the next fortnight in East Lancashire before jetting off to Portugal on July 13 for a week-long training camp.

Upon their return, Burnley’s friendly schedule gets underway on Saturday, July 26 when their squad will be split into two for away games against Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town respectively.

Stoke City will provide the opposition the following week at the bet365 Stadium, before the Clarets take on Serie A side Lazio in their one and only Turf Moor friendly of the summer on Saturday, August 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of that work builds up to the big kick-off on Saturday, August 16, when Parker’s men take on Tottenham.

Your next Burnley FC read: Recently departed Burnley man namechecks recent Clarets full debutant as one to watch