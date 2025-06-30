Released Burnley man on trial with Championship side after short-lived Turf Moor spell

Recently released Burnley man Jonjo Shelvey has gone on trial with Championship side Hull City in a bid to earn himself a new move.
The 33-year-old was released by Burnley at the end of last season after an unsuccessful and short-lived spell at Turf Moor.

The former Newcastle United midfielder was brought in on a free transfer in January in a bid to bolster their midfield options. It came after the midfielder had departed Turkish side Eyüpspor.

But Shelvey only made four appearances for the club during his time in East Lancashire, with two of those coming in the FA Cup.

His two league cameos, meanwhile, both came off the bench, coming on as an 89th minute substitute against Oxford United before getting a further 10 minutes under his belt during the 4-0 thrashing of Sheffield Wednesday.

His last appearance came during the FA Cup fifth round defeat to Preston North End, where the midfielder picked up an injury early into the game.

Now, it’s claimed Hull are taking a look at the former England international, with Shelvey set to join the Tigers for training when they return for pre-season this week.

Shelvey failed to make much of an impact during his time at Turf Moor last season (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)placeholder image
According to the Hull Daily Mail, Shelvey is training with Hull to aid his fitness ahead of the new campaign.

The Humberside outfit survived relegation to League One by the skin of their teeth last season, finishing in 21st and above Luton Town on goal difference only.

They’re now under the management of Bosnian coach Sergej Jakirović after opting to part ways with Ruben Selles, who is now in charge of Sheffield United.

