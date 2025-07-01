'On his way': Loum Tchaouna closes in on Burnley move after latest Fabrizio Romano update

Loum Tchaouna’s move to Burnley appears close to completion after the Lazio winger was pictured travelling to the UK to have his medical.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano posted a picture to his X account of Tchaouna and his agent on board a flight.

“Loum Tchaouna leaves Lazio and joins Burnley, on his way for medical with his agent,” Romano captioned the post. “€15m [£12.78m] plus sell-on clause confirmed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after Lazio president Claudio Lotito recently commented that Tchaouna had been sold for that exact figure – albeit without mentioning Burnley’s name.

Were Tchaouna to sign, he would compete with the likes of Anthony, Edwards and Luca Koleosho for a starting role. He can, however, also play as a number 10.

The 21-year-old made 37 appearances for Lazio last season, although the vast majority of those cameos came off the bench – starting just six league games.

The wide man faced the likes of Porto, Ajax and Real Sociedad during Lazio’s Europa League campaign, which ended at the quarter-final stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tchaouna, right, pictured travelling to a Europa League game with Lazio in April 2025 (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)

While Tchaouna was born in Chad, he moved to France at a young age and represents them at international level. He’s recently been away at the Under-21 European Championships, featuring in all four of their games.

Former Claret Wilson Odobert, now at Tottenham, was also part of the French squad.

Tchaouna made his senior bow with Rennes II in 2020, before going on to represent their first-team. The winger also spent time on loan with Dijon, where his brother Haroun currently plays.

He got his first big move in 2023 when he joined Serie A side Salernitana. Despite their relegation to Serie B, Tchaouna was considered one of their key players, scoring six times in 35 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His form earned him a €8.4m (£7.15m) move to Lazio, where he’s since scored twice.

If Tchaouna is to complete his move to Turf Moor, he will become Burnley’s fourth new signing after Max Weiss, Quilindschy Hartman and Axel Tuanzebe.

Your next Burnley FC read: Josh Brownhill update emerges following Burnley's first day of pre-season training