Former Burnley man Johann Berg Gudmundsson joins new club - a year on from Saudi move

Former Burnley man Johann Berg Gudmundsson is on the move again – this time joining a club in the United Arab Emirates.

The 34-year-old has joined Al Dhafra Club as a free agent after spending last season in Saudi Arabia.

Gudmundsson made 28 appearances in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Orobah last term, scoring four times and registering a further four assists.

But the ‘Iceman’s’ stay in Saudi has been a short one, with Gudmundsson opting to make the move to the UEA.

Al Dhafra Club wrote on X: “In preparation for the new season, Al Dhafra Club strengthens its ranks with Iceland national team captain Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson, coming from Saudi Arabia's Al-Orobah Club in a free transfer deal.”

Gudmundsson, meanwhile, wrote on his X page: “Looking forward to a new challenge in the UAE Pro League.”

Gudmundsson left Turf Moor in unusual circumstances this time last summer (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The midfielder’s eight-year Turf Moor spell was brought to an emotional end following Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League under Vincent Kompany.

But, after Kompany had departed to take over at Bayern Munich, and following a chance meeting with chairman Alan Pace on a flight, Gudmundsson made a stunning return just 49 days later.

A further 50 days past and Gudmundsson was on the move yet again, feeling the opportunity to join a club in Saudi was simply too good to turn down.

He signed off in some style for the Clarets, coming off the bench to net the fifth goal in Saturday’s 5-0 rout of Cardiff City.

