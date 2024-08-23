Johann Berg Gudmundsson leaves Burnley to make Saudi Arabia move - just 49 days after sudden return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Johann Berg Gudmundsson has completed a surprise move to Saudi Arabia just 49 days after sealing a quick return to Turf Moor.

The 33-year-old’s eight-year Burnley stay came to an end at the end of last season, despite the ‘Iceman’ having a one-year option on his contract.

But following Vincent Kompany’s surprise departure to Bayern Munich and a chance meeting on a flight with Burnley owner Alan Pace, Gudmundsson returned just 50 days later.

Gudmundsson penned a new one-year contract on July 6, but just over a month later the Iceland international is on the move again, joining Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Orobah FC for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder signed off in style for the Clarets, coming off the bench to net the fifth goal in Saturday’s 5-0 rout of Cardiff City. The goal also coincided with his 200th Burnley appearance.

When asked about Gudmundsson’s imminent departure on Thursday, head coach Scott Parker explained: “It’s like anything, with the situation we’re in there will be some players who see the next part of their career [elsewhere].

“If that opportunity suits Johann and it suits the club, then it’s probably best that happens and that could certainly be the case with Johann.”

It was just over a month ago that Gudmundsson made an emotional return to Turf Moor.

“I’m back and I’m extremely happy. This club means so much to me,” he told Clarets+.

“Leaving the club in the situation it was, getting relegated, was difficult. I didn’t want to leave. I wanted to help get us back into the Premier League where we belong.

“I knew my football career was definitely not over.”