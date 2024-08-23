Scott Parker addresses Burnley's signing of Chelsea man and Sander Berge's Fulham move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Despite being a young prospect with a bright future ahead of him, Scott Parker is confident Bashir Humphreys can have an instant impact for Burnley.

The 21-year-old made the move to Turf Moor from Chelsea this week on an initial loan with an option to buy.

Despite his tender years, Parker is confident Humphreys will have a big part to play for the Clarets this coming season.

“He’s a big talent,” he said. “He had a loan last year in the Championship [with Swansea City] so he’s familiar with the league and he’s at a really good age.

“He’s got huge potential and ability but he’s one who we see is not one for development, as in not being around it, because he will certainly be in and around our squad.

“We feel he’s got the capability to play and push to be in this team, so he’s a very, very good signing in that sense.

“He’s very similar to some of the other signings in that he’s got big potential and he’s one we want to develop and move onto the next level.”

Going the other way this week has been Sander Berge, who sealed a permanent switch to Fulham for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder has penned a five-year contract at Craven Cottage after moving for a rumoured £20m fee, with a further £5m in add-ons.

Despite it being a huge loss, Parker admits Burnley couldn’t stand in Berge’s way of returning to the top flight.

“I can’t speak highly enough of Sander,” he said.

“I probably only had the first 10 days with him and then he picked up a little bit of an injury, so I didn’t spend too much time with him.

“But professionally and as a player, everything I see of him from the outside confirmed it to me.

“He’s a top player who deserves to be playing in the Premier League, so we wish him all the best.

“In my short space of time here, I have nothing but real compliments in terms of him, so I wish him all the best in his next venture.”