Burnley confirm exit of striker to St. Pauli on loan

Burnley FC have confirmed that forward Andréas Hountondji has joined Bundesliga side St. Pauli on loan ahead of the new season.

He spent the back end of last season on loan at Standard Liege and has now headed back out on loan.

A club statement said: “Burnley Football Club can confirm that striker Andréas Hountondji has joined Bundesliga side St. Pauli.

“The Benin forward joined the Clarets last summer and made 10 appearances, before joining Standard Liege on loan for the second-half of the season.

“Hountondji will now make the move to Germany and link up with St. Pauli for the 2025/26 campaign. We would like to wish Andréas all the best for the upcoming season.”

The forward has struggled to make an impact with the Clarets since signing from Caen during last summer – starting just two games and making 10 appearances in total without scoring.

In January, the writing was on the wall for Hountondji when he was left off Burnley’s bench for the 1-0 derby win against Blackburn Rovers. The wide man hadn’t even featured for Scott Parker’s side since the goalless draw against Derby County on December 10.

