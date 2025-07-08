Burnley have agreed a new one-year deal with veteran striker Ashley Barnes ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Ashley Barnes has 200 Premier League appearances to his name - the Burnley man still feels he has a point to prove in the top flight after agreeing a new deal at Turf Moor.

After joining the Clarets from Brighton and Hove Albion in 2014, Barnes became a regular feature in a Burnley side that solidified its place in the top tier of English football over the following years. The striker scored 42 goals for the club during that time and found the net against the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United during his first spell at Turf Moor before joining Norwich City on a free transfer in the summer of 2023.

Barnes was tempted back to Burnley in January as Scott Parker bolstered his squad in preparation for a final push for promotion back into the top flight. Used mainly as a substitute, the 35-year-old scored once as he netted in a 4-0 win against Luton Town in March before providing an assist on the final day of the season as Parker’s men rounded off a successful campaign with a 3-1 victory against Millwall.

With the Clarets boss keen to secure Barnes’ services for another season as he prepared his squad for their top flight return, a new one-year deal was quickly agreed and now the veteran frontman has set his sights on making an impact on Premier League defences once again.

He told Clarets+: “I'm absolutely delighted to come back and obviously to rejoin for the second time now, or the third time I should say. It's an amazing feeling for me and my family and obviously I can't wait to get started again. I think that was like something for me to obviously, to look back on is obviously scoring against the top six or whatever you were like, now is obviously, it's all changed now but obviously they were the top six back in, when we were there and they would always run away with challenging to the top so yeah, it's, and I was very, very fortunate enough to score at every one of those grounds so I've ticked everyone off so which has been lovely.

“So yeah, that is very special for me and to do that in the Premier League, obviously I always, ever dreamt of one game in the Premier League, let alone a one game professionally football and I've had X amount of games now and obviously to 200 games in the Premier League like you say there and 46 goals so yeah, it's one of them that once I finish then I will look back on but there's still unfinished business to crack on with now.”