Former Burnley defender signs on for another year with Premier League rivals

Published 5th Jul 2025, 08:00 BST
Former Burnley defender Michael Keane has signed a new one-year contract with Everton.
The 32-year-old’s contract had expired at the end of last season, meaning he was free to join another club. But the centre-back has opted to remain on Merseyside by penning a new short-team deal.

Keane has made 230 appearances for the Toffees since joining from Burnley in 2017.

The centre-back had been linked with a return to Turf Moor, while the likes of Leeds United and Wolves were also said to hold interest – but he’s to remain with David Moyes’ side.

“I love Everton and have been massively proud to play for this club since the day I joined so I’m delighted to extend my stay here,” Keane told Everton’s website. “The manager wants a competitive squad and I still feel I have a lot to give to Everton.

“We’ve been through a difficult few years but it’s an exciting time ahead for us as players and our brilliant fans.

“We’ve got a world-class new stadium to play in and our form under the manager last season shows there’s a lot of reasons to be positive. I’m looking forward to being part of it.”

Keane is due to remain on Merseyside (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Keane previously made over 100 appearances for the Clarets between 2014 and 2017, initially joining on loan from Manchester United.

The centre-back isn’t the only experienced man to commit his future to Everton, with captain Seamus Coleman also signing a new one-year deal to extend his stay into a 17th season.

He largely served as back-up to James Tarkowski, Jake O’Brien and Jarrad Branthwaite throughout the 2024/25 campaign, but played the final three matches of the season.

