Former Burnley defender signs on for another year with Premier League rivals

Former Burnley defender Michael Keane has signed a new one-year contract with Everton.

The 32-year-old’s contract had expired at the end of last season, meaning he was free to join another club. But the centre-back has opted to remain on Merseyside by penning a new short-team deal.

Keane has made 230 appearances for the Toffees since joining from Burnley in 2017.

“I love Everton and have been massively proud to play for this club since the day I joined so I’m delighted to extend my stay here,” Keane told Everton’s website. “The manager wants a competitive squad and I still feel I have a lot to give to Everton.

“We’ve been through a difficult few years but it’s an exciting time ahead for us as players and our brilliant fans.

“We’ve got a world-class new stadium to play in and our form under the manager last season shows there’s a lot of reasons to be positive. I’m looking forward to being part of it.”

Keane is due to remain on Merseyside (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Keane previously made over 100 appearances for the Clarets between 2014 and 2017, initially joining on loan from Manchester United.

The centre-back isn’t the only experienced man to commit his future to Everton, with captain Seamus Coleman also signing a new one-year deal to extend his stay into a 17th season.

He largely served as back-up to James Tarkowski, Jake O’Brien and Jarrad Branthwaite throughout the 2024/25 campaign, but played the final three matches of the season.

