'Never want to let him down': Burnley's Ashley Barnes on the bond between Scott Parker and his players

Ashley Barnes admits he can’t speak highly enough of Burnley boss Scott Parker.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 44-year-old led the Clarets back to the Premier League at the first attempt in his first season in charge, overseeing a 100-point Championship campaign.

Parker, who has now won three promotions from the second tier, is now tasked with keeping Burnley in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One man who will be helping Parker achieve that aim is Barnes, who has signed up for another year at Turf Moor by penning a new one-year contract.

Such is the bond between Parker and his players, they feel as though they’ve let him down if they’re not able to perform.

“I’ve literally loved my time,” the 35-year-old told Clarets+.

"Obviously there’s the six months that I’ve had with him and I’ve now extended, so I will learn a lot off the gaffer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnes recently extended his Turf Moor stay by penning a new one-year deal (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

"His speeches are phenomenal, they have you gripped. He's obviously been in the game for a long time...what an unbelievable player as well, so he's giving that back to us as well with his journey.

“That's something that is always amazing for us as players to have that rapport with a manager. It's amazing what a career he had and now he’s giving us that insight into what he was like as a player.

"You never want to let him down one bit. If you made one bad pass in a game, all you have in the back of your head is like: ‘damn, I’ve let the gaffer down, I want to put it right for him’. That is how he makes you feel, he makes you feel so good and that's so important.”

Such is Parker’s influence, the Clarets boss was able to oversee one of the tightest changing rooms Burnley has seen in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is one of the things that I touched on last season,,” Barnes added. “How the gaffer had built that, it was phenomenal.

"He’s done such an amazing job to give us the licence to have the freedom, to have that energy and the spirit to go and challenge us, to put high demands on us every day in training and it showed in games and luckily enough we repaid him.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Why new Burnley recruit Loum Tchaouna believes he's a perfect fit for Premier League