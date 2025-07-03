Why new Burnley recruit Loum Tchaouna believes he's a perfect fit for Premier League

Loum Tchaouna may only be young, but the new Burnley recruit believes his previous experiences makes him the perfect fit for the Premier League.

The 21-year-old became the club’s fourth new arrival yesterday when he arrived from Lazio for an undisclosed fee, penning a five-year deal.

Despite his tender years, the winger has already made 130 senior games – having started out in France with Rennes before making the move over to Italy.

Tchaouna first made his name with Salernitana, scoring six times in 35 appearances to earn a £7.15m move to Lazio.

Coupling the intense style of Ligue 1 with the more tactical approach of Serie A, the forward believes he has a bit of everything to be right at home in the Premier League.

“The expectancy upon me is high of course,” he told Clarets+.

"But my experiences in Ligue 1 in France and in Italy with some very good clubs…it’s quite difficult tactically playing in the Italian league. The French style of play is very intense, whereas in the Premier League I think you get a good mix of those different styles and I think I’ll fit right in.”

Tchaouna has signed a five-year deal with the Clarets. Picture: Burnley FC

Tchouana, who has been busy this summer playing for France at the Under-21 European Championships, also believes Turf Moor is the ideal place for the next stage of his development.

“It’s a club that plays very well in the Premier League,” he added. “They’re known as a very combative side and they go out to win every game, so I’m happy to play my part. I’m going to give the best I can.

“It’s a big part in my development as a pro. Obviously I’ve watched the Premier League pretty much all of my life and I think the club can play a really important role in my development.

“We spoke about the previous season, the season ahead and we looked at the offer, that was the process that brought me into the club.”