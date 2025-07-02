Burnley make Lazio forward Loum Tchaouna their fourth new signing of the summer

Burnley have completed the permanent signing of Lazio forward Loum Tchaouna.

The 21-year-old arrives at Turf Moor for an undisclosed fee and pens a five-year deal with the Clarets.

Tchaouna, who predominately plays as a right winger but is capable of playing across the forward line, becomes Burnley’s fourth new signing of the summer.

“It’s a very proud day for me to sign for this special club,” he said of his move to East Lancashire.

“I spoke with the manager during the [Under-21] Euros this summer and we had a really good conversation, which made me realise I wanted to be here.

"I can’t wait to get ready for the upcoming season and to play in front of the supporters."

Tchaouna made 37 appearances for Lazio last season, although the vast majority of those cameos came off the bench – starting just six league games.

Tchaouna pictured in action for Lazio against AC Milan last season (Photo by PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty Images)

The wide man faced the likes of Porto, Ajax and Real Sociedad during Lazio’s Europa League campaign, which ended at the quarter-final stage.

While Tchaouna was born in Chad, he moved to France at a young age and represents them at international level. He’s recently been away at the Under-21 European Championships, featuring in all four of their games.

Former Claret Wilson Odobert, now at Tottenham, was also part of the French squad.

Tchaouna made his senior bow with Rennes II in 2020, before going on to represent their first-team. The winger also spent time on loan with Dijon, where his brother Haroun currently plays.

He got his first big move in 2023 when he joined Serie A side Salernitana. Despite their relegation to Serie B, Tchaouna was considered one of their key players, scoring six times in 35 appearances.

His form earned him a €8.4m (£7.15m) move to Lazio, where he’s since scored twice.

Tchaouna will now compete with the likes of Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Luca Koleosho for a starting role, having joined Max Weiss, Quilindschy Hartman and Axel Tuanzebe in joining the Clarets ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Bashir Humphreys, Anthony, Edwards and Zian Flemming also joined the club permanently at the end of last season following their loan contributions to Burnley’s automatic promotion.

