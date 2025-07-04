Ticket details revealed for Burnley's away pre-season friendlies at Shrewsbury Town, Huddersfield Town and Stoke City
Scott Parker’s side officially returned for the start of pre-season on Monday, June 30 for initial testing and fitness work at Gawthorpe.
The Clarets will spend another week at their training base before jetting off to Portugal on July 13 for a week-long training camp.
Upon their return, Parker will split his squad to take part in two away friendlies against Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, July 26. The newly-promoted Clarets will then face Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, August 2.
Parker’s side will then finish their pre-season preparations with a high-profile Turf Moor outing against Serie A side Lazio on Saturday, August 9, a week out from their Premier League opener against Tottenham.
Ticket details for the Lazio game have already been released – but now further information has been shared regarding the three away games.
Shrewsbury
When and where: Saturday, July 26, New Meadow
Initial ticket allocation: 781
Ticket prices: £12 for adults, £6 for over-65s and just £1 for Under-7s
How and when to buy: Via Shrewsbury’s website. The final online sales date is Friday, July 25, subject to availability.
Huddersfield
When and where: Saturday, July 26, John Smith’s Stadium
Initial ticket allocation: 2,336
Ticket prices: £10 for adults and £5 for Under-18s
How and when to buy: Tickets can be bought online, over the phone or in person at the ticket office. Tickets go on sale to season ticket holders and those with memberships on Tuesday, July 8. General sale begins Wednesday, July 9. Final sales date is Friday, July 25, subject to availability. All tickets are digital.
Stoke
When and where: Saturday, August 2, bet365 Stadium
Initial ticket allocation: 1,855
Ticket prices: £15 for adults, £12 for Over-65s, £5 for Under-18s and £1 for Under-11s. Season ticket holders receive a discount.
How and when to buy: Tickets can be bought online, over the phone or in person at the ticket office. Tickets go on sale to season ticket holders and those with memberships on Tuesday, July 8. General sale begins on Wednesday, July 9. Final sales date is Tuesday, July 29, subject to availability. All tickets will be posted and will be subject to a £1.50 postage fee.
Pre-season schedule
July 13-20 – pre-season training camp in Portugal
July 26 – squad split for two friendlies against Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town, both away at 3pm
August 2 – away friendly against Stoke City, 3pm kick-off
August 9 – friendly against Lazio at Turf Moor, 3pm kick-off
August 16 – first game of the 2025/26 Premier League season away to Tottenham
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.