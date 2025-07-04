Now we’re into July, we don’t have too long to wait until Burnley begin their pre-season friendlies.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker’s side officially returned for the start of pre-season on Monday, June 30 for initial testing and fitness work at Gawthorpe.

The Clarets will spend another week at their training base before jetting off to Portugal on July 13 for a week-long training camp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon their return, Parker will split his squad to take part in two away friendlies against Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, July 26. The newly-promoted Clarets will then face Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, August 2.

Parker’s side will then finish their pre-season preparations with a high-profile Turf Moor outing against Serie A side Lazio on Saturday, August 9, a week out from their Premier League opener against Tottenham.

Ticket details for the Lazio game have already been released – but now further information has been shared regarding the three away games.

Shrewsbury

The Clarets face Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, July 26 (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

When and where: Saturday, July 26, New Meadow

Initial ticket allocation: 781

Ticket prices: £12 for adults, £6 for over-65s and just £1 for Under-7s

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How and when to buy: Via Shrewsbury’s website. The final online sales date is Friday, July 25, subject to availability.

Huddersfield

When and where: Saturday, July 26, John Smith’s Stadium

Initial ticket allocation: 2,336

Ticket prices: £10 for adults and £5 for Under-18s

How and when to buy: Tickets can be bought online, over the phone or in person at the ticket office. Tickets go on sale to season ticket holders and those with memberships on Tuesday, July 8. General sale begins Wednesday, July 9. Final sales date is Friday, July 25, subject to availability. All tickets are digital.

Stoke

When and where: Saturday, August 2, bet365 Stadium

Initial ticket allocation: 1,855

Ticket prices: £15 for adults, £12 for Over-65s, £5 for Under-18s and £1 for Under-11s. Season ticket holders receive a discount.

How and when to buy: Tickets can be bought online, over the phone or in person at the ticket office. Tickets go on sale to season ticket holders and those with memberships on Tuesday, July 8. General sale begins on Wednesday, July 9. Final sales date is Tuesday, July 29, subject to availability. All tickets will be posted and will be subject to a £1.50 postage fee.

Pre-season schedule

July 13-20 – pre-season training camp in Portugal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

July 26 – squad split for two friendlies against Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town, both away at 3pm

August 2 – away friendly against Stoke City, 3pm kick-off

August 9 – friendly against Lazio at Turf Moor, 3pm kick-off

August 16 – first game of the 2025/26 Premier League season away to Tottenham