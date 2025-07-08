James Justin of Leicester City runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Jens Cajuste of Ipswich Town. | Getty Images

The latest Burnley transfer news amid the latest reports and rumours.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley-linked Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste is on the verge of signing for Besiktas, according to the latest transfer reports.

Premier League rivals Crystal Palace have also been linked with a move for Cajuste in recent weeks but it would appear his immediate future lies in Turkey. The 25-year-old midfielder had a loan spell with Ipswich Town last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sport Witness report: “According to a claim in the Turkish media Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste is on the verge of signing for Besiktas. The 25-year-old has been linked with Burnley and Crystal Palace in recent weeks, but it now seems he will be joining up with Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

“Sabah report Cajuste will today travel to Istanbul ahead of his proposed transfer to Besiktas and pending a medical he will sign for the Black Eagles.”

It has been a dramatic week on the transfer front at Burnley, last week the Clarets completed the bombshell signing of Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker.

The 35-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Turf Moor and links up with his former Spurs and England team-mate Scott Parker ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 410 English top-flight appearances to his name, Walker – widely regarded as one of the best defenders in Premier League history – has enjoyed a trophy-laden career during his time as a Manchester City player, winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and one Champions League, as well as being named in the Premier League Team of the Year on no fewer than four occasions.

He has 96 England caps to his name and was named in the 2024 UEFA European Championships Team of the Tournament. Now, with a World Cup on the horizon next summer, Walker is determined to hit the ground running in a Clarets shirt under the guidance of a manager who – he admits – played a pivotal role in his move to Turf Moor.

Your next Burnley read: Burnley confirm exit of striker to St. Pauli on loan