Burnley have completed the permanent signings of four loan stars that helped them to promotion into the Premier League.

Burnley manager Scott Parker has hailed the ‘absolutely vital’ contribution one of his summer signings made to the Clarets successful push for the Premier League.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea midfielder has wasted little time in kickstarting his summer transfer window business in the aftermath of his side’s return to the top flight after he completed the permanent signings of four loan stars. Sporting CP winger Marcus Edwards, Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys and Bournemouth star Jaidon Anthony have all completed moves to Turf Moor after spending time on loan with the Clarets as they claimed runners-up spot in the Championship last season.

However, it is striker Zian Flemming that has been the subject of major praise from the Burnley boss after the Dutch star scored 14 goals in 37 appearances during his temporary stint at Turf Moor. The 26-year-old has now become a permanent member of the Clarets squad following their promotion into the Premier League - and Parker has delivered a glowing assessment of the impact Flemming made on his squad throughout last season.

He said: “He's done brilliant, done absolutely brilliant. And probably at times, certainly early on, obviously, Flemming's probably not played as a single nine as a vocal point in a team. There's probably been more of a deeper player, 10 coming on to things. We've used him all year, really, as that nine. I don't know how many goals he's got, 12, 13-odd goals. He's scored some absolute vital and crucial ones. So absolutely delighted to have him here. He was when we first brought him in and he's proven that. So yeah, I'm gutted he misses this game, to be honest with you as well. But he's done his fair share this year.”

What has Zian Flemming said about Burnley’s Premier League promotion?

Zian Flemming is now officially a permanent Burnley player following his loan spell (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

He said: “It still feels a bit surreal. Obviously I’ve come from Millwall last year but even before Millwall, I was in the Dutch league and not playing for one of the biggest teams. So three years ago if you had asked people, they wouldn’t have expected me to reach a certain level because of the level I was at. Even though I was performing well, there was a very long way to go.

“But the fact I’ve managed to get myself there within three years is just amazing. But I also tell myself not to look ahead to the Premier League too much because I need to enjoy the moment of celebrating the promotion rather than looking straight to the next challenge. That’s what we always do, but I don’t want to look back on my career and think: ‘wow, this might be the highlight of my career and I didn’t enjoy it as much as I should have done’.

