Burnley confirm further details about Jaidon Anthony's permanent switch from Bournemouth

Jaidon Anthony has signed a long-term deal with Burnley after his successful loan move was made permanent.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger made 43 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight times and producing a further seven assists as he helped the Clarets win promotion to the Premier League.

As part of his loan move from Bournemouth, it was agreed the switch would be made permanent should the Clarets win promotion from the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s now happened and the club have announced the 25-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the club. The fee involved has not been disclosed.

“It’s been very good,” Anthony said of his loan move. “I’ve really enjoyed this season on and off the pitch and it’s brought my smile back, for sure.

“I’ve really enjoyed playing again and getting so many minutes under my belt and contributing with goals and assists for the team.

“Time for a bit of downtime now then we’re back in for pre-season and the hard work begins, let’s do it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jaidon Anthony, left, celebrates with Hannibal following Burnley's promotion (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Anthony began his journey as a youngster at Arsenal, playing alongside the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson during his 10-year period in North London.

He made the switch to Bournemouth, however, in 2016 following a successful trial period. Four years later, he made his senior debut during a loan spell with Weymouth.

Over the next three years, the winger made 83 appearances for Bournemouth, scoring 10 times, also playing for Scott Parker during his time in charge. He also spent a season on loan at Leeds United.

Like Anthony, Bashir Humphreys, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming have also seen their loan deals turned permanent.