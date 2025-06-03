Zian Flemming discusses his contribution to Burnley's promotion after 'difficult' start

Zian Flemming is more than happy with the contribution he’s made to Burnley’s promotion after what he describes as a tricky start.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dutchman ended the campaign with 14 goals to his name as the Clarets finished second in the Championship to clinch their return to the Premier League.

While Flemming was delighted with how his and Burnley’s season finished, the forward admits it hasn’t always been plain sailing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been happy,” he told Clarets+ “The first half of the season I had to get used to everything, I was still in a hotel and I had a little problem with an injury that kept coming back, so fitness was a bit of a problem.

“But I felt as soon as I hit full fitness, which was probably in December, I think you could see the performances on the pitch were much better and I’ve contributed with a lot of goals and assists.

“Everyone here has played a part, even the ones who might not have played as much as me or as much as others. Everyone is here every day, pushing hard every day and setting the standards to bring everyone to a higher level.

“But if you get promoted you can look back and say you’ve had a big part of winning games with goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zian Flemming is now officially a permanent Burnley player following his loan spell (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Flemming is now contracted to Burnley for the next four years after his loan from Millwall was made permanent.

“It feels good to be honest,” the 26-year-old added. “The moment I signed last year I knew this was going to happen anyway, so it doesn’t feel like signing now. But I’m obviously happy that I’m going to be here permanently, especially after reaching our goal this season.

“I’ve enjoyed my time a lot. The beginning was a bit difficult. We had a whole new group so everybody had to get used to each other a little bit.

“But as the months went on, everything for me personally settled in and with the group you get to know all the lads better. You do more fun stuff together and you get closer and closer. Now it’s just a joy to come into training every day.”