Scott Parker discusses the road back to success with Burnley after nightmare 12-game Club Brugge spell
The 44-year-old lasted just 69 days in the hotseat in Belgium after winning just two of his 12 games.
Parker opted to take a year out of the game afterwards, but then returned to management with the Clarets last summer.
It was a decision that has certainly paid off, with Parker leading Burnley back to the Premier League with 100 points to their name.
Reflecting on his journey after Brugge, Parker said: “I always believed that [I would be successful], so this doesn't surprise me.
"I don't say that in an arrogant way because I'm far from that. But for sure, if someone would have said that to me, I would have said: ‘I can definitely do that’.
“Would I have wanted to have done it? Maybe that would have been a different answer at that moment in time given where I was.
"But I've been a manager now for four full seasons. Four full seasons. That's how long I've been a manager and during those four full seasons, I've been at the height of the height.
"My first job was Fulham where I had to get promoted. We did that. I then went into the Premier League, which is obviously a huge challenge for a promoted club and needed to stay in it and we didn't manage to do that.
“Bournemouth, the same. Second season with Bournemouth, if there was ever a year where you've got to get promoted, it's this year. We can't afford not to and have a third year.
"We've seen clubs that have missed that boat and it sails away and before you know it, you're in and around the Championship for a lot of years.
“We did that and then I had the blip. Could I have justified it? Yeah, for sure. Four games in the Premier League with Bournemouth. First being Aston Villa and we won and then the others were tough, tough games.
"But I lost my job and decided to go to Brugge and was only there for 10 weeks after moving my family and making a huge commitment on what I thought would be a bit of a journey.
“At that moment, I took some breath. But for sure, I would have believed you if you'd have said to me in two years' time you'd have got promotion again.”
