Burnley release official confirmation of Zian Flemming's permanent switch following loan spell from Millwall

Zian Flemming has officially been confirmed as a Burnley player following his successful season-long loan move from Millwall.

As part of Flemming’s loan move from Millwall, the 26-year-old was always going to become a Burnley player – regardless of whether the Clarets won promotion or not.

But the club have now officially confirmed the news, confirming the Dutchman has penned a four-year deal to keep him at Turf Moor until 2029.

“It feels really good to be honest,” he told Clarets+ of the move.

“When I signed last year, I obviously knew that I was going to sign permanently in the summer, but I’m very happy to be staying here full-time now.

“I’ve really enjoyed my first season. On and off the pitch, it’s an amazing dressing room to be a part of and I’m excited for the upcoming years.”

The forward enjoyed a strong campaign for Scott Parker’s side, scoring 14 goals in all competitions from his 37 appearances.

Flemming ended the campaign with 14 goals to his name (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Despite predominately being known as a number 10, Flemming operated as Burnley’s main striker for much of the campaign.

He will now be hoping to make a similar impact in the Premier League next season in what will be his first season in the top flight.

Confirmation of Flemming’s switch comes after Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony and Marcus Edwards all had their loan moves turned permanent at the end of the season.

All four players have signed four-year contracts with the club.