Burnley will compete against the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League next season.

Burnley star Josh Cullen has hailed the impact Clarets manager Scott Parker made after guiding his side to promotion into the Premier League during his first season in charge at Turf Moor.

The former Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was named as successor to former boss Vincent Kompany after the Belgian was tempted away by a big offer from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. After inheriting a side still reeling from relegation from the Premier League, Parker instilled a defensive solidity and an incisive attacking threat that laid the foundations for a successful battle for an immediate return to the elite.

Although there was some disappointment when the Clarets narrowly missed out on securing the Championship title on the final day of the season, Parker can still reflect on a remarkable first season in charge after his side racked up a century of points and conceded just 16 goals during the league campaign. Cullen described his manager as ‘unbelievable’ as he praised Parker’s tactical nous and leadership qualities.

He said: “Yes, probably not enough words I can say to praise the manager really.

“As a person, as a manager, as a professional, what he's done since he's come into the club. Like I said, off the back of a relegation, previous manager leaving, a lot of overhauling players in the summer to come in and pull a group together the way he has and the way he's led us. It's been brilliant and then obviously his tactical side to prepare us for games and go out there and be able to dominate games and get as many points as we have. 100 points is a lot down to him, believe me. So, yes, unbelievable.”

Better position

Josh Cullen will once again be a Premier League player next season after helping Burnley achieve automatic promotion (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The Clarets have immediately been installed as one of the favourites to suffer relegation at the end of last season alongside fellow Premier League newcomers Leeds United and Sunderland. Preserving their top flight status will be the primary aim for Parker and his players when the new campaign gets underway - and Cullen has stressed the Burnley boss can guide his side to safety and insisted the Clarets are ‘ready for the challenge’ that will be provided by the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.

When asked if the Clarets were in a better position to avoid relegation under their current boss, he said: “Yes, I think obviously a lot of the learnings we can take from the last time is about staying in games longer and not conceding as many goals.

“So, obviously the record and what we've achieved this year, the stats speak for themselves. We'll go up next year and we'll still try and build ourselves up that solid base. Towards the end of the season, obviously Leeds scored a lot of goals this year, but I think we ended up maybe second highest scoring goals ourselves. So, yes, we've definitely added those layers to our game as well and we'll be ready for the challenge that the Premier League is going to bring.”