Burnley star linked with move to St James’ Park.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley and England star James Trafford has been linked with a fresh move to Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle saw two bids for Trafford rejected by Burnley last summer though the club had verbally agreed personal terms with the goalkeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now The Clarets are in a stronger negotiating position after earning promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt with Trafford’s performances a big reason why as the 22-year-old kept 29 clean sheets in 45 appearances.

His value has increased over the past 12 months with Burnley now reportedly valuing the goalkeeper in excess of £30million and according to Sky Sports, Newcastle are in talks to sign Trafford from Burnley and are currently negotiating a transfer fee for the player.

The report adds that Newcastle want Trafford competing with Nick Pope for the No. 1 goalkeeper spot next season. As reported by our sister title The Gazette, Newcastle held provisional talks with Burnley last month and are now ready to make a move ahead of the new season.

What has James Trafford previously said about his future?

Without naming Newcastle explicitly, recently Trafford discussed a potential transfer last summer that he ‘really wanted’ to happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to former goalkeeper Ben Foster on Fozcast, Trafford admitted: “In the summer [2024], I wanted to move because the club I was close to going to was a good fit for me at the time.

“It was brilliant for me, I really believed in it and I really wanted the move. Not because I didn't want to play in the Championship, I had no shame or no ego to be like 'I'm better than Championship,' you only prove you're better than something by performing and showing people.

“It was just when the opportunity and a situation you believe suits you can happen, you should take it and you should go for it. “So I wanted to move and it was close but it didn't end up happening. The manager [Scott Parker] was brilliant with me throughout in pre-season because I was obviously moody because I wanted to move.”