Burnley boss Vincent Kompany hinted at a few new additions at Turf Moor earlier this week. The Clarets have so far parted ways with Ashley Westwood, Kevin Long and Matt Lowton in the January transfer window.

Despite Burnley’s success this season, Kompany is keen to bolster the squad, with a third of his summer signings only on loan at the club. The Belgian said: “I know how fragile these moments are but if everything goes to plan we might see a few arrivals. But the key thing for me is to not upset the balance of the team. The reason (for arrivals) is we have five players on loan and that will create a gap no matter whether we are in the Premier League or the Championship and we have to anticipate a little bit on this and the winter could be a period where we could add a few players for that reason.”

Here is the latest transfer news...

STOKE CITY 'EYE' BRISTOL CITY GOALKEEPER

Stoke City are considering a loan move for Bristol City's Dan Bentley, whose current contract expires at the end of the season. The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour, with Max O'Leary starting the last 13 Championship matches. (Bristol Live)

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 'INCREASINGLY LIKELY' TO SIGN FULHAM STAR

Huddersfield Town are 'increasingly like'y to sign Fulham winger Anthony Knockaert ahead of Saturday's clash with Hull City. The 31-year-old has scored one goal in the past two years. (Yorkshire Live)

READING 'SUBMIT' BID FOR NORWICH CITY OUTCAST

Reading have reportedly submit a bid to sign Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill this month. The Canaries have given the 30-year-old the green light to leave the club after failing to make a single start in the Championship this season. (Football Insider)

LEAGUE ONE CLUB 'CLOSING IN' ON BLACKBURN ROVERS ACE

Charlton Athletic are said to be in pole position to land Blackburn Rovers' Tayo Edun during the January transfer window. The 24-year-old's cameo off the bench on New year's Day was his first appearance in the Championship since September. (Lancashire Telegraph)

BEN BRERETON DIAZ PRICE TAG 'REVEALED'

Blackburn Rovers would reportedly accept an offer of £15 million for Ben Brereton Diaz, with the likes of Everton, Leeds United and Newcastle all circling. However, no club is willing to meet their demands this month and will instead hold out until the summer when his contract expires. (Express)

QPR 'LEADING' THE RACE TO SIGN LIVERPOOL YOUNGSTER

QPR are said to be leading the race to sign Liverpool's Leighton Clarkson - who is currently on loan at Aberdeen - with West Brom and Reading also keen to snap him up. QPR boss Neil Critchley previously worked with the 21-year-old during his time with the youth side at Anfield. (The 72)

MAN UTD ‘REACH AGREEMENT’ OVER WOUT WEGHORST

Manchester United have reportedly reached a full verbal agreement to sign Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley for €3m. However, Besiktas still need to agree to the striker’s departure and will only do so if they can find the right replacement. (Fabrizio Romano)

CARDIFF CITY ‘PAY' FIRST INSTALLMENT OF EMILIANO SALA DEAL