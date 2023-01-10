Burnley ace Anass Zaroury labelled a 'superstar' after FA Cup brace at Bournemouth
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany labelled summer signing Anass Zaroury a "superstar" after the winger scored his first couple of goals in the Emirates FA Cup.
The Moroccan ace, who featured in the Atlas Lions' third-place play-off defeat to Croatia at the World Cup in Qatar, took his tally to nine for the Clarets in all competitions.
The 22-year-old former Charleroi winger restored his side's lead in the third round tie against Premier League opponents AFC Bournemouth before stretching the visitors' lead just before the break.
While his first was a tap-in, after a well-worked move from the away side, Zaroury's second was a joy to behold as he threaded the ball between the legs of Lloyd Kelly and Philip Billing before finishing past Mark Travers.
Speaking after the 4-2 victory at the Vitality Stadium, two-time winner of the competition, Kompany, said: "It announced his comeback from the World Cup as well.
"He definitely didn't do anything wrong [against Stoke and Swansea City], but you could see that he was catching up physically. That almost set him off to have the game that he had.
"His ability in tight spaces is not easy to teach, his link-up with Browny was an important part of his dribble, but that's going to be his bread and butter. Eventually, that's going to be the player he will be. He's young, but he can do that."
Kompany added: "We started at the beginning of the season with a kid, who needed to prove that he could play in English football in the Championship, and fast forward six months and we've got a superstar, who came back from a tour in front of millions of people in Moroccan streets.
"He had a World Cup experience that not only made us proud, but the whole of Africa proud really. He's just got to get through that change of life a little bit, but good players do. He's just got to be dedicated to what he does."