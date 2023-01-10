Emirates FA Cup odds: Burnley, Blackpool, Preston North End and Wigan Athletic are rank outsiders to lift the trophy

The Lancashire trio were handed their assignments for the next round on Sunday when Emile Heskey and Karen Bardsley made the draw ahead of Manchester City's victory over Chelsea at the Etihad.

Wigan Athletic, meanwhile, will have to negotiate a replay against in-form Luton Town at the DW Stadium before Kolo Toure's side can start looking ahead to the round of 32.

The next round of FA Cup fixtures will be played between Friday, January 27 and Monday, January 30.

GILLINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: The FA Cup trophy during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Gillingham and Leicester City at MEMS Priestfield Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Gillingham, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Betfair have updated all of their odds for the competition's outright winners since the draw.

Burnley have the shortest odds of any EFL side, as Betfair have given Vincent Kompany a 66/1 chance of leading his side to glory in a competition he won twice as a player.

It comes just four years after his last success in the FA Cup as Manchester City's captain, with the 6-0 thrashing of Watford at Wembley his final act as a player in English football.

The Clarets put on yet another fine attacking display as they put four past AFC Bournemouth to proceed to the next round. Burnley have been tasked with facing Ipswich Town away at the end of January.

Blackpool are at slightly higher odds at 250/1 to be crowned champions. They put on a spectacular performance at Bloomfield Road to defeat Premier League's Nottingham Forest 4-1.

Michael Appleton's side will have to make the long journey down South for the next round, as they have been drawn against another Premier League outfit in the form of Southampton, at St Mary's Stadium.

Preston, like derby rivals Blackpool, are also priced at 250/1 to lift the trophy after they completed a second-half comeback against Huddersfield Town to win 3-1.

North End have arguably the hardest draw of any North-West side as they have to get past Tottenham Hotspur at Deepdale if they want to progress to the fifth round.

And the Latics are also a 250/1 shot to replicate their FA Cup success a decade ago but, first of all, they need to beat the Hatters in a replay, after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road.

If Wigan do make it through to the next round they will have League Two side Grimsby Town waiting for them.

Fellow North-West side Fleetwood Town made history within their club as they progressed through to the fourth round for the first time ever. They came from behind against Queens Park Rangers to win 2-1. Betfair have them at 500/1 to go all the way.

Unfortunately for the North-West based clubs, quite a lot of firepower stands in their way of claiming England's most prestigious domestic cup.

After Sunday's draw and evening fixtures came to a close, Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Having beaten Chelsea, Man City are the clear 5/2 favourites to win the FA Cup this season, with their fourth round opponents and title rivals Arsenal out to 12/1 following the draw.

"Manchester United (5/1) and Tottenham (7/1) are next in the running, with Liverpool out to 9/1 ahead of their replay with Wolves.”

