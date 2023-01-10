Luke McNally's FA Cup display at Bournemouth offers plenty of encouragement for Burnley boss Vincent Kompany
Luke McNally's Emirates FA Cup display against AFC Bournemouth was a real benchmark for the young defender, according to Burnley boss Vincent Kompany.
The 23-year-old summer signing had made just one start and a couple of appearances from the bench ahead of the Clarets third round tie at the Vitality Stadium, but the centre back's encouraging contribution offered a glimpse of his potential.
The Irishman, who was the second signing of the Kompany era when following Scott Twine through the door, was introduced as a 27th minute substitute after England Under 21 skipper Taylor Harwood-Bellis had sustained an injury.
And the ex-Oxford United man went on to shine alongside Jordan Beyer at the heart of the Burnley defence. "He's a promising centre-half," said Kompany. "What a benchmark for him, if you can do it against Premier League opposition, it gives you something to work towards and try and achieve.
"You saw everything he is about. I think he has won every challenge, his headers; there is one where he covers around [Jordan] Beyer with a last ditch tackle on [Dominic] Solanke. You have to be extremely quick to be able to do that.
"Then the rest is like everybody else; he is a work in progress. There are so many things I can tell you he does well in and there are others things we still need to improve with him."