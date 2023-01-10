Luke McNally's FA Cup display at Bournemouth offers plenty of encouragement for Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

The 23-year-old summer signing had made just one start and a couple of appearances from the bench ahead of the Clarets third round tie at the Vitality Stadium, but the centre back's encouraging contribution offered a glimpse of his potential.

The Irishman, who was the second signing of the Kompany era when following Scott Twine through the door, was introduced as a 27th minute substitute after England Under 21 skipper Taylor Harwood-Bellis had sustained an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the ex-Oxford United man went on to shine alongside Jordan Beyer at the heart of the Burnley defence. "He's a promising centre-half," said Kompany. "What a benchmark for him, if you can do it against Premier League opposition, it gives you something to work towards and try and achieve.

Burnley's Luke McNally The Emirates FA Cup Third Round - Bournemouth v Burnley - Saturday 7th January 2023 - Dean Court - Bournemouth

"You saw everything he is about. I think he has won every challenge, his headers; there is one where he covers around [Jordan] Beyer with a last ditch tackle on [Dominic] Solanke. You have to be extremely quick to be able to do that.

"Then the rest is like everybody else; he is a work in progress. There are so many things I can tell you he does well in and there are others things we still need to improve with him."

Advertisement Hide Ad