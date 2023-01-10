Burnley striker Wout Weghorst taking matters into his own hands in a bid to force through a move to Manchester United

The 30-year-old striker is believed to have made an extraordinary offer to Super Lig side Besiktas to help open up the door for a sensational switch to Old Trafford this month.

According to Turkish journalist Gokhan Dinc, the Netherlands international, who scored twice in his nation’s dramatic World Cup quarter-final against eventual champions Argentina, is prepared to pay a compensation package out of his own pocket.

The ‘Black Eagles’ have been playing hardball since speculation surrounding the Red Devils interest gathered pace, due to the former Wolfsburg forward signing a loan deal in Istanbul until the end of the season.

Burnley's Dutch striker Wout Weghorst (R) vies with Manchester United's Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay (C) and Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (L) during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on February 8, 2022.

Besiktas also had the option to sign the Borne-born goal-scorer — who has scored eight goals in 16 appearances for Şenol Güneş men — for approximately £8.5m once his temporary spell at the club had expired.

As reported by Express Sport, the 16-time Turkish Süper Lig winners had named two conditions to terminate Weghorst's loan, which would allow Burnley and Manchester United the opportunity to negotiate his move to the Theatre of Dreams.

The first was a relatively sizeable compensation fee to cancel his contract early, with Besiktas sporting director Ceyhun Kazani locked in talks with the player's agent, Simon Cziommer.

The other was to allow the club time to source a replacement, with reports in the country suggesting that former player Vincent Aboubakar, who netted for Cameroon in Qatar, could be the answer once his exit from Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club, Al-Nasser, was sanctioned.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Wout Weghorst of Burnley shoots under pressure from Raphael Varane of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor on February 08, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Weghorst, who is compatriot Erik ten Hag’s first-choice option during the January transfer window, is desperate to do whatever he can to turn a dream move to Manchester United into a reality.

