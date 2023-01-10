Burnley striker Wout Weghorst taking matters into his own hands in a bid to force through a move to Manchester United
Burnley striker Wout Weghorst is reportedly ready to take matters into his own hands to force through a move to Manchester United.
The 30-year-old striker is believed to have made an extraordinary offer to Super Lig side Besiktas to help open up the door for a sensational switch to Old Trafford this month.
According to Turkish journalist Gokhan Dinc, the Netherlands international, who scored twice in his nation’s dramatic World Cup quarter-final against eventual champions Argentina, is prepared to pay a compensation package out of his own pocket.
The ‘Black Eagles’ have been playing hardball since speculation surrounding the Red Devils interest gathered pace, due to the former Wolfsburg forward signing a loan deal in Istanbul until the end of the season.
Besiktas also had the option to sign the Borne-born goal-scorer — who has scored eight goals in 16 appearances for Şenol Güneş men — for approximately £8.5m once his temporary spell at the club had expired.
As reported by Express Sport, the 16-time Turkish Süper Lig winners had named two conditions to terminate Weghorst's loan, which would allow Burnley and Manchester United the opportunity to negotiate his move to the Theatre of Dreams.
The first was a relatively sizeable compensation fee to cancel his contract early, with Besiktas sporting director Ceyhun Kazani locked in talks with the player's agent, Simon Cziommer.
The other was to allow the club time to source a replacement, with reports in the country suggesting that former player Vincent Aboubakar, who netted for Cameroon in Qatar, could be the answer once his exit from Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club, Al-Nasser, was sanctioned.
Weghorst, who is compatriot Erik ten Hag’s first-choice option during the January transfer window, is desperate to do whatever he can to turn a dream move to Manchester United into a reality.
Should it come to fruition, the one-time AZ Alkmaar representative, who scored just twice in 20 appearances for the Clarets when they were relegated from the Premier League last term, could play a key part in United’s push for the top four and feature in their Europa League knockout play-off with Spanish giants Barcelona.