Ex-Burnley midfielder joins League One club as four Millwall players out ahead of Championship clash
Burnley can go 14 points clear at the top of the Championship this evening as they take on Millwall in the English capital. The match comes days after second-place Sheffield United suffered defeat to The Lions.
The Clarets are now unbeaten in 12 matches in the Championship, however their impressive winning streak came to an end when they were held to a draw by Watford last week.
Ex-Claret joins Accrington
Former Burnley midfielder, Anthony Mancini, has joined Accrington Stanley on a short-term deal.
The 21-year-old joined Burnley from Angers SCO in 2021 and became a regular for their youth side but was unable to break into the first-team. He was then released following their relegation from the Premier League.
Mancini has been without a club since his departure from Turf Moor and has now put pen to paper on a contract until the end of the season with Accrington after briefly impressing for their U23s. John Coleman’s side currently sit one point above the relegation zone and Mancini will have to help the club avoid the drop as he looks to earn himself a longer deal at the Wham Stadium.
Millwall injury news
Millwall are without four players ahead of their clash with Burnley this evening.
Mason Bennett is unavailable after sustaining an ankle injury in their draw with Sunderland earlier this month. The forward has only started seven games in the Championship this season but is yet to score for The Lions.
Millwall are also without first team regulars in Tyler Burey and Shaun Hutchinson who have been sidelined since January, while Callum Styles has been absent since their win over Cardiff last month and is expected to be out for a while. However, their recent signing Aidomo Emakhu is back in training and could potentially be in line to make his debut if he is fully fit. The teenager hasn’t featured since his move from Shamrock Rovers.