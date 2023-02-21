Burnley can go 14 points clear at the top of the Championship this evening as they take on Millwall in the English capital. The match comes days after second-place Sheffield United suffered defeat to The Lions.

The Clarets are now unbeaten in 12 matches in the Championship, however their impressive winning streak came to an end when they were held to a draw by Watford last week.

Here are the latest headlines from Turf Moor...

Ex-Claret joins Accrington

Former Burnley midfielder, Anthony Mancini, has joined Accrington Stanley on a short-term deal.

The 21-year-old joined Burnley from Angers SCO in 2021 and became a regular for their youth side but was unable to break into the first-team. He was then released following their relegation from the Premier League.

Mancini has been without a club since his departure from Turf Moor and has now put pen to paper on a contract until the end of the season with Accrington after briefly impressing for their U23s. John Coleman’s side currently sit one point above the relegation zone and Mancini will have to help the club avoid the drop as he looks to earn himself a longer deal at the Wham Stadium.

Millwall injury news

Millwall are without four players ahead of their clash with Burnley this evening.

Mason Bennett is unavailable after sustaining an ankle injury in their draw with Sunderland earlier this month. The forward has only started seven games in the Championship this season but is yet to score for The Lions.