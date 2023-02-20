Burnley narrowly avoided a second consecutive draw at the weekend as they claimed all three points against Luton Town. Ashley Barnes second half penalty proved to be the difference at Kenilworth Road.

Vincent Kompany’s side dropped points for the first time since November last time out as they drew 1-1 with Watford, however Saturday’s win has kept them comfortably at the top of the Championship. The club sit eleven points above Sheffield United, who were beaten by Milwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is the latest headlines from Turf Moor...

Jordan Beyer’s move to be made permanent

Burnley are set to make Jordan Beyer’s stay at the club permanent, according to Alan Nixon. The Clarets have the option to buy the defender after he joined on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer.

Beyer has made 20 appearances in the second tier and has impressed after enjoying a long stint in the side following Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ injury at the start of the year. The German, who has picked up eleven clean sheets this season, could now play his part in their inevitable campaign in the Premier League in the near future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report claims that Burnley have agreed a fee with Monchengladbach for Beyer and that he now just needs to agree on personal terms, which Nixon says is ‘seen as a formality’. The news comes as reports have also claimed that the Clarets will make Michael Obafemi’s move from Swansea City permanent too.

Burnley to miss out on teenager

Burnley are set to miss out on reported target Xavier Simons, who will make his stay at Hull City permanent in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chelsea academy product joined the Tigers on loan in September but has only made a handful of appearances in the Championship this season and was reportedly attracting interest from the likes of Burnley, Bristol City, Charlton Athletic and Millwall last month. The interested clubs, including Hull, were looking to secure a permanent deal for Simons but were unable to get it across the line.