The prolific Norweigan striker's finish in their top-of-the-table clash against Arsenal at the Emirates took his tally to 26 for the campaign.

Despite the defending champions having 15 games remaining, the 22-year-old has already eclipsed the Golden Boot-winning goal totals from 16 previous seasons.

And he's already accounted for 76.5 percent of the record-breaking returns in a single term currently held by Andy Cole (1993-94) and Alan Shearer (1994-95), who managed 34 goals in 42-games.

Norway's forward Erling Braut Haaland (C) gets to the ball ahead of Sweden's defender Hjalmar Ekdal to score the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League football match Norway v Sweden in Oslo, Norway, on June 12, 2022. - - Norway OUT (Photo by Javad Parsa / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by JAVAD PARSA/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Burnley defender Hjalmar Ekdal is no stranger to the frighteningly ruthless ex-Borussia Dortmund ace having felt the full force of his prowess in the summer.

The pair came face-to-face in a UEFA Nations League encounter at the Ullevaal Stadion as Haaland scored twice during Norway's 3-2 victory over Sweden.

That might've been the first time that the former Djurgaardens centre back pitted his wits against the City star but, with the Clarets closing in on a Premier League return, he's hoping it won't be the last.

With Vincent Kompany's Championship leaders moving eight points clear in the title race, while holding a 15-point advantage over third place Middlesbrough, Haaland could well be lining up at Turf Moor next season.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Hjalmar Ekdal of Burnley passes the ball during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Watford at Turf Moor on February 14, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Asked about that experience in June, Ekdal told the Burnley Express: "It was different.

"He's a really good striker so for me, at that point, it was by far the best striker that I've played against, and I could really tell. Now, since the level is higher than in Sweden, I get to play against better strikers every week, which is good for my development as well.

"He's one of the best in the world so this is the perfect period for me to get better, get into the intensity of it, and learn about English football as much as I can.

"It [the Premier League] is getting better and better, every team is adapting."

The 24-year-old says that the lure of signing for a 'top team' ultimately swayed his decision to move to England, despite offers on the table from clubs competing in other European leagues.

The defender made a goal-scoring debut while keeping a clean sheet against Norwich at Carrow Road at the beginning of the month which, he says, accelerated his integration within the group.

"I couldn't have dreamt of that so it felt really good," he said, in reference to his bow against the Canaries. "The team performance was solid as well so I couldn't have had a better game to start off with.

"They [his team-mates] cheered for me after the game, they gave me a round of applause, so it felt nice.

"The boys are really nice guys, they've made me feel welcome, as have the staff. I've felt welcomed and it helps when you get to play. It helps you feel satisfied.

"As soon as you play you feel so much more integrated in the group. You become part of it a lot quicker and easier when you get to play.