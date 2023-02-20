Another four-figure following travelled by car, train or coach to watch the Clarets in action in the Championship.

Just over 1,000 supporters arrived at Kenilworth Road to watch Vincent Kompany’s men do battle with Luton Town.

And they departed Bedfordshire with smiles on their faces after striker Ashley Barnes scored the only goal of the game.

The soon-to-be out-of-contract goal-scorer sent Hatters’ goalkeeper Ethan Horvath the wrong way from the spot in the 78th minute.

Burnley are now 11 points clear at the top of the table after Sheffield United slipped up against Millwall at The Den.

Were you pictured by our matchday photographer inside the stadium?

Burnley's supporters enjoying the pre-match atmosphere The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Luton Town v Burnley - Saturday 18th February 2023 - Kenilworth Road - Luton

