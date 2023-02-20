Burnley boss Vincent Kompany comments on Nathan Tella's injury status ahead of Millwall trip and suggests it would be a 'miracle' if star trio were to return
Vincent Kompany wasn't able to offer too much transparency on Nathan Tella's status ahead of Tuesday night's trip to Millwall.
The uncertainty surrounding the 23-year-old's availability stems from his withdrawal on the hour at Kenilworth Road at the weekend.
The Southampton loan ace was clutching at his left hamstring as he returned to the dugout before being replaced by Vitinho.
However, the Burnley boss, who has already lost Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jordan Beyer, Manuel Benson and Jay Rodriguez to injury, didn't think his leading scorer's exit was a cause for concern.
Following the Clarets' 1-0 win against Luton Town, he said: "He'll be fine. It's either a bit more than a cramp or just a knock. It's his leg, so we'll see, it's a quick succession of games, so I don't know."
The Championship leaders are also expected to be without the aforementioned quartet for the midweek fixture at The Den, which staged the Lions' dramatic win over promotion-chasing Sheffield United.
Kompany, 36, suggested it would be somewhat of a 'miracle' if any of his side-lined stars had recovered in time. “I don’t know," he responded, when asked about the possibility of them featuring.
"It’s in 48 hours, so I don’t know. We’ll be on the train back in one minute, and then we’ll be going back to London, so I don’t know if we’ve performed any miracles in the meantime up in Burnley — we’ll see.”