Burnley player ratings gallery vs Luton Town as Charlie Taylor makes experience count

Burnley opened up an 11-point gap at the top of the Championship with a 1-0 win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Ashley Barnes scored his third league goal of the season from the spot with 12 minutes remaining after Gabriel Osho handled substitute Vitinho’s flick inside the penalty area.
The Hatters were reduced to 10 men just seconds after as skipper Tom Lockyer was shown a red card for dissent by referee Jeremy Simpson.
It was a fifth away win in succession for the Clarets, a 12th game unbeaten in the Championship, a 13th clean sheet and a 29th consecutive game in which they’d scored.
Burnley's Vincent Kompany looks on
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Arijanet Muric 7.5
Another clean sheet for the Kosovan keeper. The 24-year-old responded admirably following his error against Watford, commanding his area well, and displaying a good range of passing. Went long when needed, played out from the back when possible, and saved well from both Elijah Adebayo and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Connor Roberts 7
Required the aid of his centre-backs on occasions, but that help was reciprocated when Luton Town went direct and the Welshman got around the back to cover. Another solid showing, but pegged back by Amari Bell as the hosts made life difficult.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. Hjalmar Ekdal 8
Successive clean sheets on the road for the Swede. The defender looks as though he's been taking tips off Taylor Harwood-Bellis after getting on the end of every cross into the box and reacting well to the second balls inside the area. Stood up to the Hatters' physicality and composed when left in one-v-one situations.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns