Burnley predicted team gallery vs Millwall as injuries start to mount up

Burnley have won five successive away games in the Championship.

The Clarets extended their lead at the top of the Championship to 11 points following victory over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Tuesday night’s opponents Millwall assisted Vincent Kompany’s side in their pursuit of the title after seeing off Sheffield United in a five-goal thriller at The Den.

That was the Lions’ third win in five league outings and a 10th game unbeaten on home soil in the second tier.

Kompany said: “We’ll have another test no doubt against Millwall on Tuesday. We’re not looking to play anyone else’s game but we want to make sure we’re just ready for these type of challenges and we’ve enjoyed it as well.

“I think every game is different. I’ve got to be honest, I’ve put all my time into the Luton game so I started with that and then the Millwall game now, we’ll have a look.

“We know that they’ve got a huge threat on set pieces, more than anyone in the league, but in the end, whatever it is we have to embrace it and the result, we’ll see. We’ve just got to keep going and not overthink it.”

Here’s how the Clarets could line up in South East London.

Burnley's manager Vincent Kompany looks on at the end of the match

GK: Arijanet Muric Burnley's Arijanet Muric warming up before the match

RB: Connor Roberts Burnley's Connor Roberts looks on

CB: Hjalmar Ekdal Burnley's Hjalmar Ekdal breaks away from Luton Town's Marvelous Nakamba (left)