Transfer deadline day has finally arrived at Turf Moor after another exhilarating window that has seen Burnley so far snap up a further five players. It now takes Vincent Kompany’s total tally for the season to 21 signings and over £30 million spent.

However, it looks like Burnley aren’t finished there as they continue to be linked with a number of fresh faces. The Clarets’ promotion bid is looking ever more likely to be a success as they improve their squad further despite already 17 points inside the Championship’s top two.

Here is the latest transfer news...

Isaak Davies stance

Burnley have expressed interest in Cardiff City’s Isaak Davies this month, however journalist Darren Witcoop has now claimed they will wait until summer to make a fresh bid for him. The Clarets had a £2.5m offer rejected for the forward last year.

Davies burst onto the scene for his boyhood club last season, making his first-team debut in October 2021 and scoring his first senior goal in the FA Cup three months later. After bagging five goal contributions in 28 games last term, the 21-year-old has made a further four appearances this time round and continues to attract Burnley’s attention with his cameo performances.

With Cardiff’s current struggles at the bottom of the second tier, Burnley will certainly have seemed an attractive prospect for Davies and Bluebirds fans will be delighted if they are able to hold onto him for the remainder of the season. The Welshman only signed a new contract with Cardiff last March and with his new deal not set to expire until 2025, the Championship club could demand a more hefty fee when the Clarets return for him.

Burnley back in for Cabral

Burnley are back in for Sporting Lisbon winger Jovane Cabral, according to O Jogo. The Clarets were linked with a move for the attacker last summer but failed to secure a deal and will now look to have one last ditch attempt at luring him to the Championship.

Cabral previously looked to be a very exciting versatile forward when he netted five goals and four assists for Sporting Lisbon in the 2020-21 season to help them win the Primeira Liga title, however he has since fallen out of favour at the club. After a disappointing loan spell with Lazio last term, Cabral has returned to Lisbon and has only managed three league appearances.