Burnley sign Republic of Ireland international Michael Obafemi on loan from Swansea City

The 22-year-old has spent the last 18 months in South Wales scoring 15 goals across 52 appearances for the Swans.

Dublin-born Obafemi spent time as a youngster at Arsenal, Watford and Leyton Orient before joining Southampton in 2016.

After progressing through the academy with the Saints, the attacker made his first team debut in 2018 and became the Club’s youngest goal scorer at 18-years-old in the Premier League with his strike against Huddersfield Town.

Later that year, Obafemi was called up to the Ireland senior squad after representing the Boys in Green from U19-U23 level and made his debut against Denmark as a substitute in a UEFA Nations League clash. The striker now has seven caps to his name, with two goals for the senior set-up.

Obafemi then made the switch to Swansea in the summer of 2021 after five seasons at Southampton and now becomes Vincent Kompany’s fourth signing of the January transfer window.

After joining on loan, Obafemi said: "I'm glad to be here. It's been a busy few days, but I am just glad that it's finally done now.