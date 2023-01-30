The Clarets were held to a goal-less draw against League One outfit Ipswich Town at Portman Road in the fourth round of the competition, meaning the two sides will do it all again next week.

The Owls or Scott Brown’s Fishermen, who shared a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough, will await the winner of the replay, with ties to be played in midweek of the week commencing Monday, February 27.

The fifth round draw in full: Southampton vs Luton/Grimsby, Leicester vs Blackburn/Birmingham, Stoke vs Brighton, Wrexham/Sheff Utd vs Tottenham, Fulham/Sunderland vs Leeds, Bristol City vs Manchester City, Manchester United vs Derby/West Ham, Ipswich/Burnley vs Sheffield Wednesday/Fleetwood.