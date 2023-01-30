Transfer Deadline Day: Stay up-to-date with all of Burnley’s business as the window closes
Vincent Kompany has made 19 signings since becoming Burnley boss in the summer.
After the club cashed in on key assets such as Nick Pope, James Tarkowski, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Max Cornet, the Manchester City legend set about re-inventing the Clarets.
Scott Twine became the face of the revolution when becoming the first signing of the new era at Turf Moor, moving from MK Dons where he’d netted 20 goals to be crowned the League One Player of the Year.
From that point the new recruits came in thick and fast; Luke McNally, Taylor Harwood-Bellis (loan), CJ Egan-Riley, Samuel Bastien, Josh Cullen, Ian Maatsen (loan), Arijanet Muric, Vitinho, Manuel Benson, Nathan Tella (loan), Darko Churlinov, Anass Zaroury, Jordan Beyer (loan) and Halil Dervisoglu (loan) swiftly followed, in that order.
Nine of those have started 10 or more games in the Championship — and three are joint leading scorers in all competitions alongside Jay Rodriguez — as the club marches towards a Premier League return.
Kompany has continued to strengthen, adding defenders Ameen Al-Dakhil and Hjalmar Ekdal to the group, while the signings of Lyle Foster and Michael Obafemi will further add to his side’s firepower.
Does the ex-Belgium international have any more surprises under his sleeve? We’ll keep you in the loop throughout the day, prior to the 11pm deadline.
Key Events
- Defender Ameen Al-Dakhil was the Clarets’ first January signing from Sint-Truiden
- Sweden international Hjalmar Ekdal followed when switching from Djurgaardens
- South African striker Lyle Foster, 22, signed on a four-and-a-half year deal from Westerlo
- Swansea City’s Michael Obafemi moved to Turf Moor on loan until the end of the season
The 20-year-old confirmed his move to Turf Moor on Instagram
“When I first heard of Burnley’s interest in the summer I was adamant to come here, obviously it didn’t happen then but now I’m here and I just can’t wait to play in the Claret and Blue.”
“From the moment I heard that there was interest from Burnley, my heart and my head were set on the club.”
“Burnley and Vincent Kompany have done amazing things so far this season, it’s something I really wanted to be a part of.”