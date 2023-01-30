Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche determined to reinstall "winning mentality" after taking Everton job

The 51-year-old, who has been out of work since being relinquished of his duties at Turf Moor over nine months ago, has been tasked with steering the club to Premier League survival following his appointment today [Monday].

The former Watford defender will take charge of his first game at the weekend when Everton host leaders Arsenal before being thrown into the lion’s den as they take on Merseyside rivals Liverpool in the derby at Anfield just nine days later.

With the Toffees sitting perilously close to the foot of the table, as only goal difference keeps them above Southampton, Dyche acknowledges that his players will have to work extremely hard to turn things around.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Burnley manager Sean Dyche applauds his fans during the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on September 13, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

“What I would say is we want to put out a team that works, that can fight and wear the badge with pride, beyond just the tactical and technical side,” he told evertontv.

“Of course, they're massive parts of the game but - I've got to learn this - the feel of the fans here, they don't mind the ball being put at risk or playing forward.

“But they want people who are going to work and run. So, I've got to put that in.

“It's not that it's not there, but I've got to imprint my feeling and my style on it and that's part of what I do.

“Hopefully, with a bit of hard work from my staff and the players, we can reignite that passion of the fans because it's still there, you've seen it.”

Dyche has taken a few familiar faces along with him for the ride after signing a two-and-a-half year deal.

His assistant Ian Woan and first team coach Steve Stone have become part of the set-up at Goodison Park while Mark Howard, who left his position as Head of Sports Science at Burnley in September, also joins the Toffees.

Dyche and Woan, former Nottingham Forest team-mates, enjoyed unprecedented success with the Clarets, securing two promotions from the Championship, a first European campaign in more than half-a-century as well as six successive seasons in the top flight.

However, he appreciates his former glories count for very little in his new role and he’ll have to prove himself worthy of the job.

“I am under no illusions, I have to earn my right here as a manager, and many have done it,” continued Dyche, who will be reunited with Michael Keane, James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil.

“You don’t come into a club and get a free start. I have to show them what I am about, what I can deliver, but then you actually have to deliver it.

“That takes time. You have to get the team working in the way that I think is appropriate to win games. That’s the mentality I want to build here: a winning mentality.

“We have to fast track that, though. But I know I have to earn my right. I am going to work hard with my staff to make sure the team has that winning mentality.

“We have to build it, we have to work hard for it, and then that’s when the quality starts coming out.

